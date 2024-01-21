Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading 3.2% Higher

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.32. 58,301 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 14,795,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a market cap of $10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvergate Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Silvergate Capital by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.