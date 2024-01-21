SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000674 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $281.06 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00018965 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00020390 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,705.53 or 0.99992733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011378 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00215653 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004551 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,665,354.3915043 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28144726 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $22,380,080.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

