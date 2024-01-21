SingularityNET Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $282.98 million and $21.12 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000680 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00018836 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00020146 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,656.69 or 1.00095437 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011398 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00216940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,374,050,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,374,050,373.7431102 with 1,252,665,354.3915043 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.28144726 USD and is up 3.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 179 active market(s) with $22,380,080.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.