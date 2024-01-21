Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wedbush

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wedbush from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.68 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $64.55.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $64.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $64.86.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skechers U.S.A.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,186 shares of company stock worth $12,764,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 705.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,135,092 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $112,434,000 after buying an additional 1,869,889 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 6,521.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,456,599 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,804,000 after buying an additional 1,434,601 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 757.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,368,000 after buying an additional 1,363,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,184,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,102.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 905,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,977,000 after buying an additional 829,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

