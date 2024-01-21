Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $58.40 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,278 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,345 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 4.3% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $58,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after buying an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 477.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,044,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $160,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,703,690,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $362.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $362.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.38 and its 200 day moving average is $319.70. The company has a market capitalization of $360.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.