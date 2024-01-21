SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX) Trading 1.1% Higher

SoFi Next 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFYX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.52 and last traded at $12.52. 14,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 30,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.38.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07.

SoFi Next 500 ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The SoFi Next 500 ETF (SFYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US Next 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US mid-cap equities, selected by market cap. SFYX was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Next 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.