SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $74.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $136.78.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $69.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $725.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.65 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

