Sonora Investment Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,972 Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,461 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter.

Get Accelerate Diagnostics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 23.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.84. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accelerate Diagnostics Profile

(Free Report)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accelerate Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.