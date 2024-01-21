Sourceless (STR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $188.99 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. Sourceless has a total market cap of $188.99 million and $16,003.71 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00018934 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00020169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,723.21 or 1.00098806 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011361 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.27 or 0.00218966 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00968381 USD and is up 12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $16,469.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.