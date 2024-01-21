Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.26

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.26 and traded as high as $16.00. Spark New Zealand shares last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 10,034 shares trading hands.

Spark New Zealand Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.25.

About Spark New Zealand

(Get Free Report)

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.