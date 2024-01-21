SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $205.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SPSC. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $191.17.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $184.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.55. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $131.13 and a fifty-two week high of $198.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.08 and a beta of 0.82.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $135.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,946.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,273.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $81,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,946.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,262 shares of company stock worth $9,013,340 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SPS Commerce by 654.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after purchasing an additional 586,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,773,000 after acquiring an additional 488,227 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4,691.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 277,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,415,000 after acquiring an additional 272,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

