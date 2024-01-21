SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (STEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

Shares of SRH Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.38. SRH Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $14.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEW. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $1,190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $2,507,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth $999,000. 14.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

