SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.08.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Desjardins assumed coverage on SSR Mining in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SSR Mining from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSR Mining

SSR Mining Trading Down 1.3 %

SSRM stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 3.76. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.98.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Free Report) (TSE:SSO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $385.39 million for the quarter. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 16.35%. Research analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SSR Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in SSR Mining by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SSR Mining by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 61.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan province, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy province, Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.