Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Citizens Business Bank

Citizens Business Bank raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Citizens Business Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SWK traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.90. 998,556 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $104.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.99.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Graham Robinson sold 2,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $183,660.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.09.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile



Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

