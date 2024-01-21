State Street (NYSE:STT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Street had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

State Street Trading Up 2.1 %

STT stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. State Street has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $94.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $184,482,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of State Street by 159.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,750,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $152,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,013 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 10.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,309 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1,943.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 390,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,726,000 after purchasing an additional 371,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

