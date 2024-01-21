Status (SNT) Market Cap Achieves $161.54 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0417 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $161.54 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005355 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00018893 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00020311 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,593.70 or 1.00017013 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011408 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.31 or 0.00214762 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004115 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,872,894,924 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

