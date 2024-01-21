Status Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.09 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0416 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $160.93 million and $5.09 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005316 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00018846 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00020319 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,784.55 or 1.00055015 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011374 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.42 or 0.00211728 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004193 BTC.

About Status

SNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,872,894,924 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,872,894,924.159278 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.04153005 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $4,764,163.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.