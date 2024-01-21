Stephen Oxley Buys 24 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,585 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($484.03).
Johnson Matthey Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,577.50 ($20.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,384 ($30.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,617.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,638.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,643.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98.
Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,020.83%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Johnson Matthey Company Profile
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
