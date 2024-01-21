Stephen Oxley Buys 24 Shares of Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,585 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £380.40 ($484.03).

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON JMAT opened at GBX 1,577.50 ($20.07) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,384 ($30.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,617.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,638.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,643.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,020.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Matthey to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($20.36) to GBX 2,000 ($25.45) in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($25.45) to GBX 1,460 ($18.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($27.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.00) in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,035 ($25.89).

Read Our Latest Research Report on JMAT

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.