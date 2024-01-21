Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $35.00.
Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.
