Stephens Reiterates Overweight Rating for Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Stephens reissued their overweight rating on shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $389.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Guaranty Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $35.00.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 313.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 777.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 108.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

