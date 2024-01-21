Stifel Nicolaus Trims Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Target Price to $11.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Definitive Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.61.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $8.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Definitive Healthcare has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $14.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 73.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the period.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

