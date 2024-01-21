StockNews.com Begins Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ AMNB opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average is $40.64.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $35.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.50 million. Research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMNB. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $168,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 39.5% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 614,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,795,000 after buying an additional 173,902 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $3,021,000. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American National Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.