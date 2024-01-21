StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CBFV opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.55. CB Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.13 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 19.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in CB Financial Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. 31.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

