StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of CHEK stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.06. Check-Cap has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $5.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.21.

Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.39. As a group, research analysts expect that Check-Cap will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHEK. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check-Cap by 363.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 176,207 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Check-Cap by 51.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47,868 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Check-Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

