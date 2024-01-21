StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %

Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Sypris Solutions alerts:

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

About Sypris Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.