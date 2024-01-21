StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Stock Up 3.3 %
Sypris Solutions stock opened at $2.17 on Friday. Sypris Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 1.08.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions
About Sypris Solutions
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sypris Solutions
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.