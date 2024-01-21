StockNews.com Downgrades Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MDLZ. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.38.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDLZ

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.58. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mondelez International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. United Bank raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.