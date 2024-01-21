StockNews.com Downgrades Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) to Hold

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $2.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $511.76 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $203.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.24 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ribbon Communications will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,018,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 21.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.