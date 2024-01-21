StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $25 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.

Insider Transactions at Barnwell Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at $574,810.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 14,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $39,011.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,484,542 shares in the company, valued at $6,509,500.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at $574,810.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 70,187 shares of company stock valued at $175,363. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

About Barnwell Industries

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.