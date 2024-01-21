StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. Barnwell Industries has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $25 million, a PE ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.84 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRN. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 83,286 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
