StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.

ONCT opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a market cap of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.41. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.00) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.29% and a negative net margin of 6,330.05%. On average, analysts predict that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -13.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

