StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DOC. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

DOC stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 68.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 67,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile



Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

