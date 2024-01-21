StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SIF opened at $3.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. SIFCO Industries has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIFCO Industries

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It also offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Featured Stories

