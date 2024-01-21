StockNews.com Lowers Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $20.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.11. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $715.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.57.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $61.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Equities research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 829.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 34.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

