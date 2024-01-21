StockNews.com Upgrades Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) to Strong-Buy

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE:RDY opened at $67.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $832.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.94 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 21.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,113,000 after purchasing an additional 462,799 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,674,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,673,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,882,000 after purchasing an additional 218,605 shares during the last quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,048,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares during the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.