StockNews.com Upgrades Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) to “Buy”

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $141.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.25 and a 200-day moving average of $121.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

