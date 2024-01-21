Stratis (STRAX) Price Reaches $0.91 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. Stratis has a market capitalization of $142.86 million and approximately $18.74 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,472.88 or 0.05940435 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00079554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00027066 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00015489 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00023281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,132,500 coins. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

