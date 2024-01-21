Stratis (STRAX) Trading 15.4% Lower Over Last Week

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Stratis has a market cap of $143.18 million and approximately $16.37 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002185 BTC on exchanges.

About Stratis

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 157,140,870 coins. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

