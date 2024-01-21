Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$53.56.

A number of brokerages have commented on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Suncor Energy stock opened at C$42.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Suncor Energy has a 52 week low of C$37.09 and a 52 week high of C$48.26.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.33. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 16.37%. The business had revenue of C$12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.93 billion. Analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 4.8788927 earnings per share for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.22%.

Insider Transactions at Suncor Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans acquired 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$29.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,498.02. In related news, Senior Officer Shelley Powell sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.60, for a total value of C$402,655.20. Also, Senior Officer Karen Liane Keegans purchased 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.73 per share, with a total value of C$79,498.02. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Suncor Energy

Get Free Report

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

