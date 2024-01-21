Susquehanna Trims Boeing (NYSE:BA) Target Price to $279.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $306.00 to $279.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Boeing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $258.88.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $215.02 on Thursday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $176.25 and a twelve month high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of -45.75, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.60.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Boeing by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 197,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $51,510,000 after acquiring an additional 23,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

