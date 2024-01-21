Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $19.07

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of SEK 19.07 and traded as low as SEK 18.66. Swedbank AB (publ) shares last traded at SEK 18.83, with a volume of 7,700 shares changing hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is SEK 19.07 and its 200-day moving average price is SEK 18.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.67 by SEK 0.08. The business had revenue of SEK 1.71 billion for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 28.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Swedbank AB will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB (publ) engages in the provision of various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings accounts, mutual funds and insurance savings, pension savings, institutional asset management, and other savings and investment products; provides private residential lending, consumer financing, corporate lending, leasing, and other financing products, as well as trade finance, and factoring services; and current accounts, cash handling, debit and credit cards, and card acquiring, as well as domestic, international, mobile, document, and other payment products.

