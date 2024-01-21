Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 74.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sysco Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $75.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,908,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,822. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.
Sysco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.34%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Stephens dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.89.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at $917,236.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.
Sysco Company Profile
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.
