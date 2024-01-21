Syscoin (SYS) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $94.41 million and $1.13 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Syscoin has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,822.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.46 or 0.00575128 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00179129 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00023095 BTC.

SYS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 735,819,755 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin (SYS) is the native cryptocurrency of the Syscoin platform, merge-mined with Bitcoin. The platform provides tools for creating applications, custom tokens, assets, marketplaces, and decentralized applications (dApps). It includes the Z-DAG protocol for high throughput and low-latency transactions. Use cases include asset creation, decentralized marketplaces, and dApps for various applications. Syscoin was created by Sebastian Schepis, Dan Wasyluk, and Jag Sidhu in 2014.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

