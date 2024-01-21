T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 303,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 240,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 39,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 106,344 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TDVG opened at $35.35 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $342.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

