Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.66

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.66 and traded as low as $0.61. Tapinator shares last traded at $0.61, with a volume of 615 shares changing hands.

Tapinator Trading Down 17.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.18 million during the quarter.

About Tapinator

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America and Europe. The company's library includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Crypto Trillionaire. It also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

