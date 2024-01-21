TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Position Boosted by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,736 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.68% of TechTarget worth $5,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in TechTarget by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TechTarget by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TechTarget by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in TechTarget by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in TechTarget by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,815 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on TechTarget from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on TechTarget from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $33.03 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $23.43 and a one year high of $52.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $937.39 million, a PE ratio of 73.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

