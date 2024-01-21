Telcoin Trading Down 6.6% This Week (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 21st. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $69.59 million and approximately $405,253.02 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Telcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000859 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Telcoin Token Profile
Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Telcoin
