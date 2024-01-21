Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

TBNK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Territorial Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Territorial Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $11.23 on Wednesday. Territorial Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 million. Analysts forecast that Territorial Bancorp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Territorial Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 19,466.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. It offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, and Super NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

