Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,442 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 0.1 %

TSLA stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.19. The stock had a trading volume of 102,260,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,578,496. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $674.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.35 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.97.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

