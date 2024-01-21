Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,367 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Textron by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,933,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $604,357,000 after buying an additional 42,749 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Textron by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 154,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 87,745 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Textron by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 197,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,471,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,241,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.38.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Trading Up 0.6 %

Textron stock opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. Textron’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.72%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Stories

