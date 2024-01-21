Tezos (XTZ) Market Cap Hits $1.00 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, Tezos has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00002491 BTC on popular exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $19.25 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001579 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001383 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000908 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 988,952,127 coins and its circulating supply is 968,009,749 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

