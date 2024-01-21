Tezos (XTZ) Price Hits $1.03

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Tezos has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $19.04 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00002478 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tezos alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001566 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001395 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000907 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 988,952,127 coins and its circulating supply is 968,009,749 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.