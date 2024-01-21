The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,305.67

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,305.67 ($54.79) and traded as high as GBX 4,783 ($60.86). The Berkeley Group shares last traded at GBX 4,782 ($60.85), with a volume of 222,182 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of The Berkeley Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,450 ($56.62) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,586.29 ($58.36).

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at The Berkeley Group

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,701.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,313.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.49.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Sarah Sands acquired 308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,869 ($61.95) per share, for a total transaction of £14,996.52 ($19,081.97). 4.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Further Reading

